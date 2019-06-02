Robertson HR helps Creighton eliminate Cincinnati

Will Robertson hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning and Ben Dotzler pitched seven strong innings, leading second-seeded Creighton to a 6-1 elimination-game victory over No. 4 seed Cincinnati on Sunday at Goss Stadium.

Creighton (40-12) plays No. 3 seed Michigan (43-18) later Sunday in another must-win game. A Bluejays' victory would force a deciding game Monday against the Wolverines.

Michigan defeated Creighton 6-0 Friday in the opening game of the Corvallis Regional.

Robertson's 14th homer of the season gave Creighton a 3-1 lead. The Big East champions added two runs in the sixth and another run in the eighth.

Dotzler, in his second start of the season, did not allow an earned run in seven innings of work.

Cincinnati (31-31), which defeated defending national champion Oregon State on Friday, won the American Athletic Conference tournament championship to earn its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1974.