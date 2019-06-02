Todd’s homer leads Rancho Cuca. to 6-4 win over Inland Empire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Tre Todd hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 6-4 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday.

The home run by Todd scored Starling Heredia and was the game's last scoring play.

After Rancho Cuca. scored four runs in the first inning, Inland Empire tied the game 4-4 after Ryan Scott hit a three-run home run in the second inning and Scott drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.

Wills Montgomerie (5-0) got the win in relief while Austin Warren (2-4) took the loss in the California League game.