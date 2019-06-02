Duke beats Texas A&M 4-1 to win Morgantown regional

Kyle Gallagher homered and drove in four runs and Duke won a NCAA Tournament regional for the second straight year, beating Texas A&M 4-1 on Sunday night.

Third-seeded Duke (34-25) advanced to the super regional to meet the winner of the Nashville regional.

Texas A&M starter Chandler Jozwiak (4-5) struck out 12 but allowed Gallagher's three-run homer in the first inning and his RBI double in the fourth. Jozwiak walked one and allowed eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Gallagher also doubled in the eighth and finished 3 for 4. Three Duke pitchers scattered nine hits.

Second-seeded Texas A&M (39-23-1) needed to beat Duke twice to advance but couldn't mount another rally after coming from nine runs down to eliminate top-seeded West Virginia 11-10 earlier Sunday on Bryce Blaum's ninth-inning grand slam.

Hunter Coleman's sacrifice fly in the third scored the only run for the Aggies.

Duke won the first regional in school history last year in Athens, Georgia.