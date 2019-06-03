Nunez’s triple leads Albuquerque to 16-9 win over Reno

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Dom Nunez hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 16-9 win over the Reno Aces on Sunday.

The triple by Nunez started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Isotopes a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Nunez scored on a wild pitch and Elliot Soto hit an RBI single.

Trailing 8-4, the Aces cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Tyler Heineman hit a three-run home run.

The Isotopes later scored four runs in the sixth and eighth innings to complete the blowout. In the sixth, Noel Cuevas and Roberto Ramos hit two-run singles, while Brian Mundell hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Albuquerque starter Chi Chi Gonzalez (4-4) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Taylor Widener (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Cody Decker homered and doubled, scoring three runs for the Aces. Juniel Querecuto homered and singled twice.