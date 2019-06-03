Erstad resigns as Nebraska coach after regional elimination

Darin Erstad resigned as Nebraska's baseball coach Monday, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.

Erstad's announcement came a day after the Cornhuskers were eliminated from the NCAA Oklahoma City regional with a 16-1 loss to Connecticut, ending a 32-24 season.

"I have made the extremely difficult decision to step away from coaching," Erstad said. "I love this team. I love our staff and I love Nebraska. The bottom line is I do not want to miss seeing our kids grow up. I want to thank our administration and academic staff for all of their support over the last eight years. GBR forever."

Erstad led the Huskers' transition from the Big 12 to the Big Ten and finished with an eight-year record of 267-193-1. His 2017 won the regular-season title and he was named Big Ten coach of the year. The Huskers were second or better in the conference four of eight years and made the conference tournament championship game in 2013, 2014 and 2019.

Erstad was 2-8 in four NCAA regional appearances.

"Darin earned the right to lead this baseball program well into the future, and I was hopeful that would be the case," athletic director Bill Moos said. "Darin loved the opportunity to represent Nebraska every day and did an outstanding job. He's a Nebraska guy who loves this program and is a proven winner. With all that said, I respect and admire that Darin's priority now is to spend more time with his family as his children grow up."

Erstad was a two-sport standout at Nebraska in the 1990s. He was the punter on the 1994 national championship football team, and he was the No. 1 pick in the 1995 Major League Baseball draft.

Erstad spent most of his 14-year career with the Los Angeles Angels, winning three Gold Gloves and making the American League All-Star team in 1998 and 2000. He was part of the Angels' 2002 World Series champion team.