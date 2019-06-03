Dugas’ double leads Lakeland over Palm Beach in 11 innings

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Dayton Dugas hit an RBI double in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Lakeland Flying Tigers to a 2-0 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Monday.

Dylan Rosa scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Dugas. Later in the inning, Lakeland added an insurance run when Dugas scored on a single by Reece Hampton.

Starters Tom de Blok and Tommy Parsons both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. de Blok struck out two and walked three while allowing one hit over six scoreless innings. Parsons struck out 12 and walked one while allowing one hit over eight scoreless innings.

Wladimir Pinto (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Bryan Dobzanski (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cardinals were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Flying Tigers' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

With the win, Lakeland improved to 5-2 against Palm Beach this season.