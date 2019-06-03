Tomshaw, Robert lead Birmingham to 6-0 win over Jackson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Luis Robert had three hits and scored two runs, and Matt Tomshaw struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Jackson Generals 6-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Tomshaw (2-1) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing two hits.

In the top of the second, Birmingham put up four runs, including a single by Robert that scored Laz Rivera. The Barons then added single runs in the fifth and seventh innings. Robert scored on a single in both the fifth and seventh innings.

Kevin McCanna (2-3) went seven innings, allowing six runs and nine hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

For the Generals, Daulton Varsho reached base three times. Jackson was held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Birmingham staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Jackson won the first game 5-2. Despite the loss, Jackson is 8-4 against Birmingham this season.