Melendez hits grand slam, leads Wilmington over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- MJ Melendez hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 9-5 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Monday.

The grand slam by Melendez scored Rudy Martin, Blake Perkins, and Brewer Hicklen to give the Blue Rocks a 4-2 lead.

With the score tied 4-4 in the sixth, the Blue Rocks took the lead for good when Hicklen hit an RBI single, bringing home Martin.

Starter Jackson Kowar (5-3) got the win while Jesus Camargo (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.

Zach Davis doubled twice, driving in two runs for the Pelicans.

Wilmington improved to 5-1 against Myrtle Beach this season.