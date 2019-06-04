Sports
Soto hits walk-off homer in 10th, Aguascalientes beats Saltillo 7-5
AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Saul Soto hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes beat the Saraperos de Saltillo 7-5 on Monday.
One batter earlier, Jose Vargas doubled, scoring Edson Garcia to tie the game 5-5.
The Saraperos took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th when Leandro Castro hit an RBI single, scoring Juan Perez.
Anthony Carter (6-2) got the win in relief while Rafael Martin (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
Castro homered and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Saraperos.
