Toronto takes 6-game losing streak into matchup with New York

New York Yankees (38-20, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (21-38, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (3-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Clayton Richard (0-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the game as losers of their last six games.

The Blue Jays are 4-11 against the rest of their division. The Toronto offense has compiled a .219 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Freddy Galvis leads the team with a mark of .252.

The Yankees have gone 18-5 against division opponents. The New York offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Gio Urshela leads the team with a mark of .329. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Smoak leads the Blue Jays with 12 home runs and is slugging .475. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-33 with four doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 65 hits and is batting .311. Luke Voit has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 1-9, .215 batting average, 6.99 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 10-day IL (arm), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 10-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).