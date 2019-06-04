Rays look to stop 3-game skid

Tampa Bay Rays (35-22, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (22-34, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Blake Snell (3-4, 3.07 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Tigers: Ryan Carpenter (0-2, 7.58 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Tigers are 9-17 in home games. The Detroit pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.70, Spencer Turnbull leads the staff with a mark of 2.84.

The Rays are 18-8 in road games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .357. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 57 hits and is batting .260. Niko Goodrum is 15-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Meadows leads the Rays with 37 RBIs and is batting .357. Christian Arroyo is 4-for-15 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .265 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rays: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (hamstring), Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (knee).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (leg), Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).