Garcia leads Hartford to 3-0 win over Trenton

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Rico Garcia struck out 11 hitters over six innings, leading the Hartford Yard Goats over the Trenton Thunder in a 3-0 win on Tuesday.

In the bottom of the first, Hartford took the lead on a solo home run by Colton Welker. The Yard Goats then added single runs in the second and fifth innings. In the second, Bret Boswell hit a solo home run, while Mylz Jones hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Rony Garcia (1-4) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The Thunder were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Yard Goats' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.