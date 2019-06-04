Blankenhorn, Davis lead the way for Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Travis Blankenhorn doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-5 on Tuesday.

Jaylin Davis reached base four times for Pensacola.

Pensacola started the scoring in the second inning when Jimmy Kerrigan hit a two-run single.

After the teams traded runs, the Jumbo Shrimp tied the game in the sixth inning when Stone Garrett hit a two-run single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Blue Wahoos took the lead for good in the sixth when Kerrigan hit an RBI single, scoring Joe Cronin.

Jacksonville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Brian Miller and Garrett hit RBI singles in the ninth inning to cut the Pensacola lead to 7-5.

Tom Hackimer (2-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while McKenzie Mills (1-7) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Miller doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Jumbo Shrimp.

With the win, Pensacola improved to 6-2 against Jacksonville this season.