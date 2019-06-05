Los Angeles visits Arizona, looks to build on Ryu’s strong outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-19, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (30-32, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (7-2, 3.61 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Jon Duplantier (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Diamondbacks are 10-19 against opponents from the NL West. Arizona has slugged .449, good for fourth in the National League. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with a .557 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Dodgers have gone 15-5 against division opponents. Los Angeles has hit 98 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads them with 20, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 15 home runs and is batting .283. Ketel Marte is 12-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 35 extra base hits and has 54 RBIs. Corey Seager is 11-for-35 with five doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .253 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .317 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Jones: day-to-day (hamstring), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: day-to-day (hip flexor), Austin Barnes: 10-day IL (groin).