Smith’s homer leads Charleston to 2-1 win over Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Canaan Smith hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 2-1 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Wednesday.

In the bottom of the second, Greensboro grabbed the lead on a single by Patrick Dorrian that scored Connor Kaiser. Charleston answered in the seventh inning when Mickey Gasper hit a solo home run.

Wellington Diaz (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Braeden Ogle (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.