Mount’s run leads Daytona to 3-2 win over Bradenton

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Drew Mount and Jose Garcia scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 3-2 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the Tortugas a 3-2 lead after Mount hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Bradenton broke a scoreless tie after Jesse Medrano hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and Robbie Glendinning hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Diomar Lopez (1-0) got the win in relief while Bradenton starter Aaron Shortridge (3-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.