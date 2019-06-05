Rickard’s homer leads Norfolk to 7-2 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Joey Rickard hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Norfolk Tides to a 7-2 win over the Durham Bulls on Wednesday.

The home run by Rickard scored Stevie Wilkerson and Jace Peterson to give the Tides a 3-1 lead.

The Bulls cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Emilio Bonifacio hit a solo home run.

Norfolk right-hander Tyler Herb (4-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Arturo Reyes (3-2) took the loss in the International League game after allowing three runs and two hits over seven innings.