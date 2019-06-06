Sports
Leyba’s homer leads Reno to 3-2 win over Nashville
RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Domingo Leyba hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 3-2 win over the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday.
The home run by Leyba scored Cody Decker and Marty Herum to give the Aces a 3-1 lead.
The Sounds cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Carlos Tocci hit an RBI single, bringing home Andy Ibanez.
Starter Alex Young (3-2) got the win while Pedro Payano (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.
For the Sounds, Zack Granite doubled and singled twice.
