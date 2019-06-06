German hits walk-off double, DSL Twins beats DSL Orioles2 3-2

, (AP) -- Ricardo German had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the DSL Twins beat the DSL Orioles2 3-2 on Thursday.

Luis Baez scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

The DSL Orioles2 tied the game 2-2 in the top of the eighth when Oscar Olivares hit a two-run home run.

Reliever Luciano De La Cruz (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing two runs and four hits over five innings. Petter Caty (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit while walking two in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Orioles2, Olivares homered and doubled, driving in two runs.