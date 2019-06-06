Dorrian’s homer leads Greensboro to 3-2 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Patrick Dorrian hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 3-2 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Thursday.

The home run by Dorrian, part of a two-run inning, gave the Grasshoppers a 2-1 lead before Justin Harrer hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Lakewood cut into the lead on a single by Carlos De La Cruz that scored Luke Miller.

Yerry De Los Santos (2-0) got the win in relief while Mark Potter (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Stranding 14 men on base, the BlueClaws did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. For the BlueClaws, De La Cruz singled three times.

With the win, Greensboro improved to 10-1 against Lakewood this season.