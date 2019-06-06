Gigliotti’s sacrifice hit leads Lexington over Rome in 10 innings

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Jackson Lueck scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Lexington Legends to an 8-7 win over the Rome Braves on Thursday.

Lueck scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. The Legends later scored four more runs in the inning, including RBI singles by Rubendy Jaquez and Nathan Eaton.

Rome attempted a comeback in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs, including a single by Andrew Moritz that scored Derian Cruz. However, the rally ended when Tyler Gray got Jeremy Fernandez to fly out to end the game.

Jaquez homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Kyle Hinton (1-4) got the win in relief while William Woods (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Braves, Griffin Benson homered and singled.