Gordon’s single leads Dayton to 9-3 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Miles Gordon hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 9-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Thursday. The Dragons swept the three-game series with the win.

The single by Gordon scored Carlos Rivero and Michael Siani to tie the game 3-3.

The Dragons took the lead for good in the seventh when Siani hit an RBI single, scoring Miguel Hernandez.

Adrian Rodriguez (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Drew Crosby (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.