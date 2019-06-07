Arredondo hits walk-off homer, Puebla beats Oaxaca 5-4

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Jesus Arredondo hit a walk-off solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Pericos de Puebla topped the Guerreros de Oaxaca 5-4 on Thursday.

The Guerreros tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Erick Rodriguez hit a solo home run.

Arredondo homered twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Ryan Kelly (1-0) got the win in relief while Ozzie Mendez (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.