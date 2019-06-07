Sports
Rivera’s homer leads Laguna to 8-7 win over Saltillo
SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Missael Rivera hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna to an 8-7 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Thursday.
The home run by Rivera scored Adrian Gutierrez to give the Algodoneros a 3-2 lead.
Saltillo answered in the bottom of the inning when Juan Apodaca hit a two-run single to take a one-run lead.
The Saraperos saw their comeback attempt come up short after Juan Perez hit an RBI double in the eighth inning to help cut the Laguna lead to 8-7.
Edgar Martinez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Saltillo starter Raul Carrillo (5-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
Christian Zazueta doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Saraperos. Apodaca doubled and singled, driving home three runs.
