Mississippi beats Jackson 7-6

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Ray-Patrick Didder scored when a runner was thrown out in the eighth inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 7-6 win over the Jackson Generals on Friday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the Braves a 6-5 lead after William Contreras scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

The Braves tacked on another run in the ninth when Riley Unroe hit an RBI double, driving in Tyler Neslony.

Jackson saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ramon Hernandez scored on a groundout in the ninth inning to cut the Mississippi lead to 7-6.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jonathan Aro (3-0) got the win in relief while Matt Brill (0-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The Generals failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Hernandez doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs for the Generals. Daulton Varsho doubled and singled, driving in two runs.