Stevenson’s single leads Fresno over Okla. City in 10 innings

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Andrew Stevenson hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Fresno Grizzlies to a 9-8 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Friday.

Wilmer Difo scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Stevenson.

Reliever Dakota Bacus (4-1) went two scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one to get the win. JT Chargois (1-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Brandon Snyder homered and doubled, driving in three runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Zach Reks homered and singled for the Dodgers.