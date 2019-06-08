Asencio’s single leads Yucatan to 8-3 win over Campeche

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Yeison Asencio hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to an 8-3 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Friday.

The single by Asencio started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Leones a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Leo Heras and Jose Aguilar drove in one run each.

The Leones later added three runs in the fourth and one in the seventh. In the fourth, Walter Ibarra hit a two-run home run, while Asencio scored on an error in the seventh.

Yucatan right-hander Jesse Estrada (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Josh Outman (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.