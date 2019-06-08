Vasquez’s homer leads DSL Cubs1 to 4-2 win over DSL Dodgers Shoemaker

, (AP) -- Juan Vasquez hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Cubs1 to a 4-2 win over the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the DSL Cubs1 and a three-game winning streak for the Dodgers Shoemaker.

The home run by Vasquez scored Brailin Pena and Nestor Heredia and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the first, DSL Cubs1 grabbed the lead on a double by Heredia that scored Rafael Morel. DSL Dodgers Shoemaker answered in the fourth inning when Rushenten Tomsjansen and Vladimir Perez hit sacrifice flies.

Francisco Fermin (1-0) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Stiven Gutierrez (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.