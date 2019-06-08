Concepcion, James lift DSL Rockies over DSL Orioles2 17-0

, (AP) -- Branfiel Concepcion tripled and singled twice, scoring three runs as the DSL Rockies topped the DSL Orioles2 17-0 on Saturday.

Michael James fell a triple shy of the cycle with six RBIs for DSL Rockies.

DSL Rockies scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the eighth, when it put up nine runs, including a three-run home run by James.

DSL Rockies starter Helcris Olivarez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Moises Nolasco (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up three runs and six hits over three innings.

DSL Rockies hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.

The DSL Orioles2 were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the DSL Rockies' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.