Marcano’s sac fly leads DSL Red Sox2 to 7-2 win over DSL Indians/Brewers

, (AP) -- Naysbel Marcano drove in Elio Prado with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Red Sox2 to a 7-2 win over the DSL Indians/Brewers on Saturday.

The sacrifice fly by Marcano came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the DSL Red Sox2 a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Denny Daza hit an RBI single and Axel James hit a sacrifice fly.

The DSL Red Sox2 later added single runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Luis Talavera (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Indians/Brewers starter Edwin Jimenez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.