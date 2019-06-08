Gonzalez’s single leads DSL Mets2 to 9-5 win over DSL Cubs2

, (AP) -- Moises Gonzalez hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Mets2 to a 9-5 win over the DSL Cubs2 on Saturday.

The single by Gonzalez scored Omar De Los Santos and Cesar Berbesi to give the DSL Mets2 a 2-1 lead.

After DSL Mets2 added four runs in the fifth, the DSL Cubs2 cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Felix Stevens drew a bases-loaded walk and Ezequiel Alvarez scored on a wild pitch and Rafael Herrera scored on a groundout.

The DSL Mets2 later added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Berbesi hit an RBI single, while Berbesi hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Pablo Marinez (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Cubs2 starter Luis Devers (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.