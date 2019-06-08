Santiago’s homer leads DSL Dodgers Bautista to 4-2 win over DSL Rays1

, (AP) -- Carlos Santiago hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Dodgers Bautista to a 4-2 win over the DSL Rays1 on Saturday.

The home run by Santiago scored Luis Yan to give the DSL Dodgers Bautista a 3-1 lead.

The DSL Dodgers Bautista tacked on another run in the eighth when Diego Cartaya hit an RBI double, bringing home Alejandro Fernandez.

DSL Rays1 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Angel Lopez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Alejandro Pie in the eighth inning to cut the DSL Dodgers Bautista lead to 4-2.

Christian Suarez (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Jhoan Colina (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.