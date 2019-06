Marta ruled out for Brazil’s first World Cup match

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, Brazil's Marta receives the Best FIFA Women's player award during ceremonies in London, England. The Women’s World Cup kicks off Friday, June 7, 2019, in Paris. Twenty-four teams will traverse France for the next month in pursuit of soccer’s most prestigious trophy. AP Photo

Marta has been ruled out for Brazil's opening match at the Women's World Cup because of a left thigh injury.

The six-time women's world player of the year was hurt in training on May 24. She had a week of physical therapy before returning to practice.

But on the eve of Sunday's match against Jamaica in Grenoble, coach Vadao announced Marta would not play. Her availability going forward in the tournament was uncertain.

Marta is on Brazil's roster for her fifth World Cup. She also has played in four Olympics, but so far, a championship has eluded her in both tournaments.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 33-year-old has the most World Cup goals with 15, one better than former U.S. star Abby Wambach and Germany's Birgit Prinz.