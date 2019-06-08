Pivetta goes the distance, Phillies beat Reds 4-1

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Nick Pivetta throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. AP Photo

Nick Pivetta struck out six in his first career complete game, Jay Bruce got another big hit and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 Saturday.

Pivetta (4-1) allowed six hits in his third start since his demotion to the minors. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

J.T. Realmuto hit a solo homer and Bruce ripped a two-run single for the NL East leaders. Bruce is 8 for 18 with four homers and 11 RBIs in five games since the Phillies acquired him in a trade with Seattle.

Reds starter Tanner Roark (4-5) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings.

Pivetta retired 17 straight batters after allowing two hits to start the game. He hadn't gone more than 7 1/3 innings in his previous 64 career starts.

Rhys Hoskins snapped a 0-for-12 slump with a two-out double and Realmuto walked to load the bases in the first. Bruce then lined a single to right to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead.

Realmuto hit an opposite-field drive to right for his 10th homer in the fourth. Bryce Harper reached on an infield single and Jean Segura followed with an RBI triple to make it 4-1 in the fifth.

Nick Senzel led off the game with a double, went to third on Joey Votto's single and scored on Eugenio Suarez's double-play grounder.

GOING THE DISTANCE

Pivetta's complete game was Philadelphia's third this season. Zach Eflin has the other two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: INF Alex Blandino was scheduled to be the designated hitter in his fifth rehab game with Triple-A Louisville. He's returning from right knee surgery last July.

Phillies: CF Adam Haseley was placed on the 10-day injury list with a left groin strain.

UP NEXT

RHP Sonny Gray (2-5, 2.54 ERA) goes for the Reds and RHP Aaron Nola (6-1, 4.63 ERA) starts for the Phillies on Sunday.