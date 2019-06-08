Robles, Hill lead Altoona to 6-0 win over Akron

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Domingo Robles tossed a four-hit shutout and Logan Hill drove in four runs, as the Altoona Curve topped the Akron RubberDucks 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Robles (1-1) struck out three to get the win.

Altoona scored three runs in the third on a three-run triple by Hill. The Curve scored again in the fourth inning, when they crossed the plate for three runs, including a wild pitch that scored Jared Oliva.

Evan Mitchell (0-1) went three innings, allowing three runs and two hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked five.

The RubberDucks were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Curve's staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Altoona improved to 6-3 against Akron this season.