Pinero hits walk-off single in eighth, Toledo beats Indianapolis 3-2

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Daniel Pinero hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning, as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Indianapolis Indians 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Daz Cameron scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The Mud Hens tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Victor Reyes hit an RBI single, bringing home Willi Castro.

Reliever Caleb Thielbar (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out one over 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Sean Keselica (1-4) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Indianapolis is 6-2 against Toledo this season.