Cabrera’s homer leads Tampa to 7-3 win over Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Oswaldo Cabrera hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 7-3 win over the Florida Fire Frogs on Saturday.

The home run by Cabrera scored Angel Aguilar and Estevan Florial to give the Tarpons a 3-1 lead.

Florida answered in the top of the next frame when Brett Langhorne hit a two-run single to tie it up.

The Tarpons took the lead for good in the fourth when Jason Lopez hit an RBI single, scoring Pablo Olivares.

Tampa starter Jio Orozco (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Matt Hartman (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over four innings.

Tampa improved to 7-1 against Florida this season.