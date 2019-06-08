Bohm’s run leads Clearwater to 3-2 win over Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Alec Bohm scored on an error in the sixth inning to help the Clearwater Threshers secure a 3-2 victory over the Daytona Tortugas on Saturday.

The error came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Threshers a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Matt Vierling hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jhailyn Ortiz.

In the bottom of the sixth, Daytona cut into the deficit on a sacrifice fly by Bruce Yari that scored Alejo Lopez.

Clearwater right-hander Colton Eastman (3-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Reiver Sanmartin (2-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing three runs and four hits over five innings.

For the Tortugas, Lorenzo Cedrola homered and singled.