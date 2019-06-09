Phillies go for series sweep over Reds

Cincinnati Reds (28-35, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (37-27, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (2-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-1, 4.63 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia can secure a series sweep over Cincinnati with a win.

The Phillies are 22-11 in home games. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .382.

The Reds are 13-20 on the road. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .298 this season, led by Derek Dietrich with a mark of .348. The Phillies won the last meeting 4-1. Nick Pivetta notched his fourth victory and J.T. Realmuto went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Tanner Roark registered his fifth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Bruce leads the Phillies with 18 home runs and is batting .235. Bryce Harper is 14-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 27 extra base hits and is batting .266. Dietrich is 9-for-30 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by three runs

Reds: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 10-day IL (neck), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).