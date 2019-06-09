North Carolina pitches a shut out against Auburn to force Game 3 in super regional

North Carolina’s Aaron Sabato (19) is greeted by teammates after scoring on a single by Ike Freeman in the first inning to give the Tar Heels’ a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina coach Mike Fox said he wouldn’t need to say much to his team after its 11-7 loss to Auburn on Saturday. He said they would forget it and be ready for Sunday.

He was right.

Facing elimination, the Tar Heels pitched nine innings of shutout baseball on Sunday afternoon and beat the Tigers 2-0 in the second game of the super regional. With the win, the Tar Heels forced a third game on Monday.

The winner will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Tar Heels, seeking their 12th College World Series in program history, lost the first game of the best-of-three series on Saturday after their bullpen gave up nine runs in the final two innings.





The bullpen’s struggles on Saturday came as a surprise, because it had been UNC’s best unit. Prior to that game, UNC’s bullpen had a 1.93 ERA, a 6-0 record and two saves.

On Sunday, the bullpen was better.

Austin Love, who replaced starting pitcher Austin Bergner in the fifth inning with two runners on base, was nearly flawless. He retired the first eight batters he faced and kept the Tigers from mounting a comeback.

The Tar Heels have now won eight of their last nine games dating back to the first game of the ACC Baseball Tournament.

Bergner, who got the start, struggled at times with his command. He walked four batters and threw 33 pitches in the first inning, but he got outs when he needed it most.

In the first inning, with bases loaded, he struck out Auburn’s Ryan Woley to end the inning. In the fourth, after surrendering a walk and a hit with two outs, he got Auburn’s Kason Howell to line out to short stop.

He was replaced in the top of the fifth inning after giving up two hits. Bergner threw 96 pitches in 4 1/3 innings, and allowed no runs.

The Tar Heels batters spotted Bergner a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning after UNC junior third baseman Ike Freeman hit a two-run single, which scored Michael Busch and Aaron Sabato. Freeman finished the game 1-for-5 and the two RBI’s.

Freshman Danny Serretti led the Tar Heels with two hits and a walk. He was 2-for-4 for the game.

For the most part, the Tar Heels were patient at the plate. They drew nine walks, and picked up eight hits. But outside of the first inning, they did not take advantage of Auburn’s mistakes. They left 14 runners on base, and at least one in each of the first eight innings.

Still the two-run lead in the first inning was enough for a win. Love (8-4, 3.09 ERA), who was credited with the win, pitched the final 4 2/3 innings giving up only two hits.

He was too good.