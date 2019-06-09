Astudillo’s homer leads Rochester to 5-3 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Willians Astudillo hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 5-3 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Sunday. The Red Wings swept the four-game series with the win.

The home run by Astudillo scored Nick Gordon to give the Red Wings a 4-2 lead.

The Red Wings tacked on another run in the ninth when LaMonte Wade hit an RBI double, driving in Brent Rooker.

Jake Reed (2-1) got the win in relief while Kyle Hart (2-1) took the loss in the International League game.