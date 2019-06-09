Miller’s single leads Lakewood to 4-3 win over Greensboro

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Luke Miller hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Lakewood BlueClaws to a 4-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Sunday.

The single by Miller gave the BlueClaws a 3-2 lead and capped a three-run inning for Lakewood. Earlier in the inning, Lakewood tied the game when Abrahan Gutierrez hit an RBI single.

The BlueClaws tacked on another run in the seventh when Cole Stobbe scored when a runner was thrown out.

Greensboro saw its comeback attempt come up short after Michael Gretler scored on a groundout in the eighth inning to cut the Lakewood lead to 4-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ethan Lindow (2-2) got the win in relief while Greensboro starter Steven Jennings (4-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Despite the loss, Greensboro is 11-4 against Lakewood this season.