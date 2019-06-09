The Latest: Paper mistakenly releases Blues celebration ads

Boston Bruins right wing David Backes (42) celebrates after a shot by teammate Marcus Johansson, not shown, got past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen (34) for a score during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Saturday, June 1, 2019, in St. Louis. The Bruins won 7-2 and lead the series 2-1. At left is Blues' defenseman Joel Edmundson (6). AP Photo

The Latest from Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between Boston and St. Louis (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

The St. Louis Blues are going for the franchise's first Stanley Cup title, and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is ready.

Maybe a little too ready.

The newspaper accidentally shared some celebratory advertisements before the start of Game 6 via an electronic edition for subscribers. In a letter to fans, owner Tom Stillman wrote: "Winning the Stanley Cup was a dream come true for so many of you. All of us will remember where we were, what we did and how we felt when the Blues brought the Cup home."

Stillman also said the Blues were looking forward to parading the Cup down Market Street in St. Louis.

The Post-Dispatch apologized for the error in a tweet, and said it hopes "to share their messages with everyone very soon!"

A sea of blue greeted the Bruins and Blues when they hit the ice for pregame warmups at Enterprise Arena. Outside, tens of thousands of fans packed the streets for a public viewing party in a nearby park.

The Blues took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series into Sunday night's game against Boston.

___

3 p.m.

Coach Bruce Cassidy believes having rookie Karson Kuhlman in the lineup over veteran David Backes gives his Boston Bruins a better chance of avoiding elimination in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues.

Cassidy says Kuhlman's more offensive-minded style is a better fit on center David Krejci's wing because he wants to keep Boston's effective fourth line of Joakim Nordstrom, Sean Kuraly and Noel Acciari together. It'll be the first game action for Kuhlman since skating under 14 minutes in Game 3 of the second round against Columbus on April 30.

It's the second consecutive healthy scratch for Backes, who played 10 seasons with St. Louis and was a longtime captain there. Scratching Backes to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for precautionary reasons in Game 5 Thursday with Zdeno Chara playing through a broken jaw made more sense.

Despite his struggles, it could turn out to be an unpopular move in the locker room to sit him in this crucial game in the arena he called home for so long. The 35-year-old forward is only signed for two more seasons and is running out of opportunities to capture the Stanley Cup that has been elusive for him.

"We're here to win," Backes said. "If my part's grabbing the pom-poms again, I'll shake those things 'til all the frills fall out of them."

Of course, Kuhlman also could be a hero — or at least help get Krejci going. The Czech center who's one of five Bruins players left from their 2011 championship team doesn't have a point in this series.

___

2:30 p.m.

Robert Thomas is ready to return to the St. Louis Blues' lineup for a potential Stanley Cup-clinching Game 6 against the Boston Bruins.

Thomas has missed the past four games of the series with a suspected hand or wrist injury. He handled the puck fine in practice Saturday and Sunday morning and declared himself good to go.

The smooth-skating forward's return is a major boost for the Blues as they look to try to win the first Stanley Cup in the history of a franchise that has been around since 1967. And it comes at a perfect time to compensate for the one-game suspension of fourth-line winger Ivan Barbashev.

Boston is making its own roster change. Coach Bruce Cassidy is going back to the traditional 12 forwards and six defensemen after dressing 11 and seven for precautionary reasons in the Bruins' Game 5 loss because captain Zdeno Chara was playing with a broken jaw.

But it's not former Blues captain-turned-Bruins role player David Backes going back in for depth defenseman Steven Kampfer. Instead it's 23-year-old rookie Karson Kuhlman, who hasn't played since Game 3 of the second round against Columbus on April 30.