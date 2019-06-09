Arredondo’s single leads Puebla to 8-5 win over Leon

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Jesus Arredondo hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to an 8-5 win over the Bravos de Leon on Sunday. The Pericos swept the three-game series with the win.

The single by Arredondo, part of a four-run inning, gave the Pericos a 7-4 lead before Issmael Salas hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

In the top of the sixth, Leon cut into the lead on a solo home run by Felix Pie.

Puebla starter Casey Harman (8-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Vargas (3-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Julio Perez homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Bravos. Cedric Hunter doubled and singled.

Puebla improved to 4-2 against Leon this season.