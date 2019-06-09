Whalen’s sac fly leads Bowling Green to 4-1 win over West Michigan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Seaver Whalen drove in Michael Smith with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 4-1 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The sacrifice fly by Whalen started the scoring in a four-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Ford Proctor hit an RBI double.

Following the big inning, the Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Reynaldo Rivera hit a solo home run.

Bowling Green starter Matthew Liberatore (4-0) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Gio Arriera (2-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up four runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Whitecaps, Rivera homered and tripled.

Bowling Green improved to 5-1 against West Michigan this season.