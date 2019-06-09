Kramer, Kelley lead the way for Indianapolis

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Kevin Kramer doubled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 6-2 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Indians and a three-game winning streak for the Mud Hens.

Christian Kelley tripled and doubled with a run and an RBI for Indianapolis.

Indianapolis went up 3-0 in the fourth after Pablo Reyes hit a two-run home run.

The Indians later added single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to secure the victory.

Indianapolis right-hander Dario Agrazal (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Spenser Watkins (5-2) took the loss in the International League game after allowing four runs and six hits over five innings.

Indianapolis improved to 7-3 against Toledo this season.