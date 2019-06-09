Whalen’s single leads Peoria to 2-1 win over Cedar Rapids

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Brady Whalen hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to a 2-1 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Delvin Perez scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on a single by Whalen.

In the bottom of the fifth, Peoria broke a scoreless tie on a sacrifice fly by Juan Yepez that scored Ivan Herrera. Cedar Rapids answered in the next half-inning when Ricky De La Torre hit a solo home run.

Starter Franyel Casadilla (2-1) got the win while Frandy Torres (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Cedar Rapids won the first game 7-2. Despite the loss, Cedar Rapids is 6-3 against Peoria this season.