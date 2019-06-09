Goins’ double leads Charlotte to 9-5 win over Louisville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Ryan Goins hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 9-5 win over the Louisville Bats on Sunday.

The double by Goins gave the Knights a 7-5 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Charlotte. Earlier in the inning, Charlotte tied the game when Matt Skole scored on a groundout.

The Knights extended their lead in the sixth when Zack Collins hit a two-run single.

Connor Walsh (1-0) got the win in relief while Louisville starter Brad Markey (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Bats, Nick Longhi singled twice, driving in two runs.