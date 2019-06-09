Meza, Gonzalez lift Oaxaca over Tabasco 10-0

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Alejandro Gonzalez had three hits and two RBI, and Andres Ivan Meza allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Guerreros de Oaxaca topped the Olmecas de Tabasco 10-0 on Sunday. The Guerreros swept the three-game series with the win.

Meza (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

Oaxaca scored in six different innings in the victory, including the eighth, when Manuel Cruz drew a bases-loaded walk and Oziel Flores hit an RBI single.

Marcos Machado (0-2) went three innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The Olmecas were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Guerreros' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

With the win, Oaxaca improved to 9-3 against Tabasco this season.