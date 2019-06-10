Duzenack’s run leads Visalia to 10-2 win over Modesto

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Camden Duzenack and Tim Susnara scored on a wild pitch in the second inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 10-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on Sunday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Rawhide and a three-game winning streak for the Nuts.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the Rawhide a 3-2 lead after Susnara hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Rawhide later added a run in the fourth and six in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Mark Karaviotis doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for Visalia.

Cole Bartlett (3-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Modesto starter Austin Hutchison (2-7) took the loss in the California League game.

With the win, Visalia improved to 10-4 against Modesto this season.